Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Daphne, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Vincent, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
