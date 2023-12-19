Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Greene County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Greene County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene County High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Linden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
