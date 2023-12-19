Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Geneva County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
