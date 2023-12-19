In Etowah County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18

12:00 AM CT on December 18 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19

2:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Glencoe High School