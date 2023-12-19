Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reeltown High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marbury High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
