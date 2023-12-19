Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Dallas County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autaugaville High School at Dallas County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Plantersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
