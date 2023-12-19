If you reside in Dale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

G.W. Long High School at Zion Chapel High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19

2:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jack, AL

Jack, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19

3:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Luverne High School at Carroll High School