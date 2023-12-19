Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 19
If you reside in Dale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luverne High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
