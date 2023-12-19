Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Covington County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ariton High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
