High school basketball action in Covington County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ariton High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19

3:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Elba High School