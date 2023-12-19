If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Clay County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Randolph County High School at Central High School of Clay County

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Lineville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.