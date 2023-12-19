Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Chilton County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.