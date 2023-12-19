Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashville High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anniston High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
