If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ashville High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19

1:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Saks High School