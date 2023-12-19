Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In Butler County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
