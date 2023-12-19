If you reside in Baldwin County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19

2:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19

3:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pace High School at Daphne High School