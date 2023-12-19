The USC Trojans (5-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Alabama State Hornets (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the USC vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama State vs. USC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM USC (-16.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel USC (-16.5) 147.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. USC Betting Trends

Alabama State is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

The Hornets have won each of their four games this year when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

USC has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of six out of the Trojans' seven games this season have hit the over.

