Tuesday's game between the Florida International Panthers (6-5) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) going head to head at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Bulldogs enter this contest on the heels of an 80-43 victory against Chicago State on Monday.

Alabama A&M vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Alabama A&M vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 64, Alabama A&M 62

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 62-56 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 269) in our computer rankings.

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 269) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 276) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on December 10

80-43 over Chicago State (No. 357) on December 18

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Kaylah Turner: 12.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Alisha Wilson: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.3 FG%

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.3 FG% Darian Burgin: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Asianae Nicholson: 3.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.8 points per game, 266th in college basketball, and are giving up 58 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are scoring 17.2 more points per game at home (67) than on the road (49.8).

Alabama A&M is allowing fewer points at home (50.3 per game) than on the road (69.5).

