Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Washington County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Excel High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Leroy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.