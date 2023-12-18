How to Watch the South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) square off against the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score an average of 68.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 62.8 the Jaguars give up to opponents.
- Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
- South Alabama's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
- The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars record are 12.3 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).
- When South Alabama scores more than 56.3 points, it is 7-2.
- Ole Miss is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Jaguars shoot 39.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.
- The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG%
- Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
- Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Nicholls
|L 61-58
|Mitchell Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 68-65
|Al Lawson Center
|12/15/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|W 67-60
|University Center (LA)
|12/18/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.