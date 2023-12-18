The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) square off against the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 68.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 62.8 the Jaguars give up to opponents.
  • Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • South Alabama's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars record are 12.3 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).
  • When South Alabama scores more than 56.3 points, it is 7-2.
  • Ole Miss is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The Jaguars shoot 39.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.
  • The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG%
  • Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
  • Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Nicholls L 61-58 Mitchell Center
12/8/2023 @ Florida A&M W 68-65 Al Lawson Center
12/15/2023 @ SE Louisiana W 67-60 University Center (LA)
12/18/2023 Ole Miss - Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Louisiana Tech - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 Old Dominion - Mitchell Center

