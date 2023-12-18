The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) square off against the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 68.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 62.8 the Jaguars give up to opponents.

Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

South Alabama's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars record are 12.3 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).

When South Alabama scores more than 56.3 points, it is 7-2.

Ole Miss is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Jaguars shoot 39.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.

The Rebels make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG% Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

South Alabama Schedule