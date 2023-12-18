A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Buckeyes are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, victors in nine in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score 33.2 more points per game (92.7) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (59.5).

UCLA is 9-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Ohio State's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 92.7 points.

The Buckeyes put up 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins give up (60.4).

Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

UCLA has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

The Buckeyes shoot 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins allow defensively.

The Bruins make 52% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

UCLA Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State W 94-84 Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State W 73-49 Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena 12/22/2023 Belmont - Value City Arena 12/30/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

UCLA Schedule