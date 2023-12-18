Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Morgan County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
