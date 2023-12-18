If you reside in Montgomery County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 18

5:45 PM CT on December 18 Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18

6:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Billingsley School at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18

7:15 PM CT on December 18 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Southside-Selma High School