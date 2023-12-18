If you live in Madison County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18

5:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18

6:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Grissom High School