Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lauderdale County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vina High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.