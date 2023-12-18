Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lauderdale County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vina High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18

5:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Lexington High School