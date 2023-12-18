In Jefferson County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 18

5:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Fultondale High School