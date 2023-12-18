Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (6-2) will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Jakorie Smith: 16.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kiandre Gaddy: 13.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lue Williams: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tarleton State Players to Watch
Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|274th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|69.4
|281st
|66th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|25th
|206th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|180th
|43rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|63rd
|336th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|5.7
|310th
|324th
|10.6
|Assists
|11.4
|292nd
|264th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|242nd
