The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The game airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-4.5) 126.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-4.5) 126.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Tarleton State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Texans and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

