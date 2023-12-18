How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42% the Texans' opponents have shot this season.
- Jacksonville State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 29th.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 66.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Texans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, Jacksonville State is 4-2.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Jacksonville State is averaging 5.8 more points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (63.8).
- At home the Gamecocks are allowing 58 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (67).
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State knocks down more triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (5), and shoots a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (28.4%).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 61-59
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/8/2023
|UIC
|L 55-49
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-60
|Kohl Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/28/2023
|Fort Valley State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
