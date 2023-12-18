Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jackson County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodville High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
