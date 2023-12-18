The Atlanta Hawks (10-15) play the Detroit Pistons (2-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young of the Hawks and Ausar Thompson of the Pistons are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSDET

BSSE, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks lost to the Cavaliers on Saturday, 127-119. Their high scorer was Young with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 35 4 10 0 1 7 Dejounte Murray 21 3 6 1 1 0 De'Andre Hunter 18 2 0 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's numbers for the season are 28.0 points, 10.8 assists and 2.9 boards per contest, shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Dejounte Murray averages 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 boards per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers for the season are 17.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey is posting 12.6 points, 1.3 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.

Watch Young, Cade Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 28.0 2.7 9.9 0.7 0.4 3.8 Dejounte Murray 18.5 4.5 5.0 1.4 0.4 2.0 Clint Capela 11.3 10.4 1.2 0.5 1.7 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.9 4.0 2.1 1.4 0.1 3.9 Saddiq Bey 13.1 7.0 1.5 1.1 0.1 2.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.