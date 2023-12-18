The Detroit Pistons (2-24) aim to end a 23-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSDET.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 19th.

The Hawks average only 2.0 more points per game (122.4) than the Pistons give up (120.4).

Atlanta has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 120.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are scoring 125.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (120.7).

Defensively Atlanta has played worse at home this year, surrendering 126.4 points per game, compared to 120.2 on the road.

At home, the Hawks are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (13.9) than on the road (14.4). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to away from home (37.0%).

