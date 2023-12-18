Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hale County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale County High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
