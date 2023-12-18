Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Geneva County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.