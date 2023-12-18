The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.

Eagles and Seahawks recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 3 47.5 -165 +140

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia has an average total of 46.7 in their outings this year, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have compiled a 6-4-3 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have won 90% of their games as moneyline favorites (9-1).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Philadelphia has gone 7-1 (87.5%).

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

Seattle's games this season have had an average of 44.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Seahawks have compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 1-4 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 26.3 7 24.7 27 46.7 7 13 Seahawks 21.5 19 24.5 26 44.4 4 13

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Eagles

Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three games.

In its past three games, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a total of 21 points this season (1.6 points per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by 38 points (three per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

In the Seahawks' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Eagles have totaled 21 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by 38 total points (three per game).

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.5 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26 25.4 ATS Record 6-4-3 2-2-2 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 5-1-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 42.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24.5 26 ATS Record 7-6-0 2-4-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 4-2-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-1 1-5

