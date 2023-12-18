AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games featuring an AAC team on Monday in college basketball action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Atlantic Owls at UCF Knights
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charlotte 49ers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
|George Mason Patriots at East Carolina Pirates
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
|Sam Houston Bearkats at SMU Mustangs
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|-
Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.