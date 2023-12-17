In the Week 15 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Van Jefferson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has reeled in 14 passes (31 targets) for 164 yards (16.4 per game) this season.

Jefferson, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2 1 13 0

