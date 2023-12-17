Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SWAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Power Rankings

1. Jackson State

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 20-6
  • Overall Rank: 116th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 82-72 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. UAPB

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 157th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Bethune-Cookman

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 216th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
  • Last Game: W 114-37 vs Trinity Baptist

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Southern

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 230th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 76-51 vs Nebraska

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kansas State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Alabama A&M

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 237th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
  • Last Game: L 57-52 vs UMKC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Chicago State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Grambling

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-10
  • Overall Rank: 242nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 96-64 vs Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Nicholls
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Alcorn State

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 282nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
  • Last Game: L 49-47 vs Louisiana Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Orleans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Florida A&M

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 302nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
  • Last Game: L 68-65 vs South Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Prairie View A&M

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-19
  • Overall Rank: 306th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: L 85-59 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Mississippi Valley State

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Overall Rank: 322nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
  • Last Game: L 84-56 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Texas Southern

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-25
  • Overall Rank: 338th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: L 82-45 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Omaha
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12. Alabama State

  • Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-29
  • Overall Rank: 352nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
  • Last Game: L 98-69 vs DePaul

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.