Kyle Pitts scoring a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has chipped in with 44 catches for 549 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted 74 times.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0 Week 12 Saints 2 2 22 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 4 51 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 6 3 57 1

