The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jonnu Smith hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +525 (Bet $10 to win $52.50 if he scores a TD)

Smith's stat line shows 41 receptions for 460 yards and two scores. He puts up 35.4 yards per game, and has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Smith has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jets 3 2 10 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 7 4 27 0

