The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 65.7 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Coastal Carolina is 5-1.

Jacksonville State has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.

The Gamecocks put up 8.3 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).

When Jacksonville State scores more than 70.9 points, it is 2-1.

Coastal Carolina is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 37.0% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers give up.

The Chanticleers' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gamecocks have conceded.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%

8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG% Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

