The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 65.7 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.7 points, Coastal Carolina is 5-1.
  • Jacksonville State has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 8.3 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).
  • When Jacksonville State scores more than 70.9 points, it is 2-1.
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
  • This season the Gamecocks are shooting 37.0% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers give up.
  • The Chanticleers' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gamecocks have conceded.

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%
  • Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)
  • Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Jacksonville State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Alabama State W 74-53 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/3/2023 @ Samford L 65-51 Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 69-58 TD Arena
12/17/2023 Coastal Carolina - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/19/2023 UT Arlington - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/29/2023 South Carolina State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

