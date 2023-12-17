Sunday's contest between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Coastal Carolina taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 69-58 loss to Charleston (SC) in their most recent game on Monday.

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 68, Jacksonville State 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best victory this season came against the Alabama State Hornets, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 354) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks secured the 74-53 win on the road on November 30.

The Gamecocks have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 30

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Keiara Griffin: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%

8.1 PTS, 43.5 FG% Elsie Harris: 6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball and are giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 211th in college basketball.

