The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) visit a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-12) team on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers have lost six straight games.

Falcons and Panthers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3 33.5 -165 +140

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has an average total of 40.4 in their outings this year, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread four times this season (4-9-0).

The Falcons are 4-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 44.4% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score over 33.5 points.

The average total for Carolina games this season has been 41.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-9-1).

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the 13 games, or 7.7%, in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina is 1-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 19.3 25 20.7 11 40.4 9 13 Panthers 15.2 30 26.2 30 41.6 10 13

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Over its last three contests, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons are scoring 22.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 3.9 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3 points per game). Their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (16.8) compared to their overall season average (20.7).

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.4 per game), as do the Panthers (-144 total points, -11 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

The Panthers have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Panthers are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12.8 per game) than overall (15.2), but also conceding fewer points (23.3) than overall (26.2).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.9 21.3 ATS Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-5 3-3 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 43.4 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 24 23.4 ATS Record 3-9-1 1-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 0-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-12 1-4 0-8

