Will Desmond Ridder Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 15?
The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are set to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Desmond Ridder hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)
- Ridder has 195 rushing yards on 46 attempts (16.3 yards per carry), and five touchdowns.
- Ridder has reached the end zone on the ground in five games this season.
Desmond Ridder Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|18
|115
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|32
|237
|1
|1
|10
|39
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|21
|38
|201
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|19
|31
|191
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|28
|37
|329
|1
|0
|4
|10
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|28
|47
|307
|2
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|19
|25
|250
|0
|0
|6
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|12
|71
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|4
|6
|39
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1
|Week 12
|Saints
|13
|21
|168
|1
|2
|7
|30
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|12
|27
|121
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|26
|40
|347
|1
|1
|4
|15
|1
