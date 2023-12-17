Auburn vs. USC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. USC matchup.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Auburn vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-8.5)
|152.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-8.5)
|152.5
|-420
|+320
Auburn vs. USC Betting Trends
- Auburn has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.
- USC has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Trojans' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Oddsmakers rate Auburn much lower (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- The Tigers were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
