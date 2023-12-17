How to Watch Auburn vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 50th.
- The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 9.6 more points than the Trojans allow (72.7).
- Auburn has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn put up 75.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- At home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in away games (31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
