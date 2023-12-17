The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
  • In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 50th.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 9.6 more points than the Trojans allow (72.7).
  • Auburn has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn put up 75.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
  • The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.
  • At home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in away games (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

