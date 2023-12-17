The Auburn Tigers (7-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
  • Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.
  • The Tigers score 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).
  • When Auburn scores more than 72.7 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • USC is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
  • The Trojans' 78.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.
  • USC has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).
  • The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Auburn fared worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC averaged 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 away.
  • The Trojans allowed more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (66.2) last season.
  • At home, USC made 7.1 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State L 84-79 Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.