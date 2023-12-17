The Auburn Tigers (7-2) welcome in the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
  • In games Auburn shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
  • The Tigers record 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans allow.
  • Auburn is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 126th.
  • The Trojans score an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.
  • USC is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Auburn posted 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did away from home (70.9).
  • When playing at home, the Tigers allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than on the road (70.9).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse at home last season, draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than away (68.2) last season.
  • At home, the Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.2).
  • Beyond the arc, USC knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State L 84-79 Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/28/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

