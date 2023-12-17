The Auburn Tigers (7-2) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.

In games Auburn shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.

The Tigers put up 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).

When Auburn puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 7-1.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Trojans put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers give up.

When USC gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, ceding 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage away from home.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC scored more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (68.2) last season.

At home, the Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.2.

At home, USC drained 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule