Sunday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (7-2) and the USC Trojans (5-4) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Auburn squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-8.3)

Auburn (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Auburn's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while USC's is 3-3-0. The Tigers are 2-5-0 and the Trojans are 5-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential overall.

Auburn is 48th in the country at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Auburn makes 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Tigers rank 46th in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 82.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Auburn wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.1 (53rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

