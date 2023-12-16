The Samford Bulldogs (7-3) will try to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 6.1 fewer points per game (60.6) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (66.7).

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Samford is 3-0.

Arkansas' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.

The Razorbacks score 75.7 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 56.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Arkansas scores more than 56.5 points, it is 8-3.

Samford is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Razorbacks are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).

The Bulldogs' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Razorbacks have given up.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG% Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47) Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG% Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)

