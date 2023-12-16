For bracketology insights around Samford and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Samford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 159

Samford's best wins

Samford's signature win this season came on December 16 in a 99-93 victory against the Belmont Bruins. Against Belmont, Achor Achor led the team by putting up 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

99-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 153/RPI) on November 22

79-71 at home over Merrimack (No. 172/RPI) on November 24

88-65 at home over Louisiana (No. 177/RPI) on November 30

89-72 at home over South Carolina State (No. 324/RPI) on November 17

118-91 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 11

Samford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Samford has two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Samford has been given the 290th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Bulldogs have 20 games remaining this season, including 20 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Samford's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Samford's next game

Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons vs. Samford Bulldogs

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite: Samford Bulldogs -9.5

Total: 155.5 points

