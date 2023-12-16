A pair of hot squads square off when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, victors in six in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • In games Samford shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Bruins are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 72nd.
  • The 90.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are 12.6 more points than the Bruins allow (78.2).
  • Samford has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Samford scored 81.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.
  • Samford averaged 9.2 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% at home and 35.4% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Louisiana W 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 LaGrange W 128-82 Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 Alabama A&M W 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Belmont - Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.