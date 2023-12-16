A pair of hot squads square off when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, victors in six in a row.

Samford vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.

In games Samford shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bruins are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 72nd.

The 90.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are 12.6 more points than the Bruins allow (78.2).

Samford has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 78.2 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Samford scored 81.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.

Samford averaged 9.2 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% at home and 35.4% away from home.

Samford Upcoming Schedule