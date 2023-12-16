How to Watch Samford vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, victors in six in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Samford vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- In games Samford shoots higher than 45.0% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Bruins are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 72nd.
- The 90.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are 12.6 more points than the Bruins allow (78.2).
- Samford has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 78.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Samford scored 81.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 68.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.
- Samford averaged 9.2 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% at home and 35.4% away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|W 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|W 128-82
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.